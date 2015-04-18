Kiss are stars of Scooby-Doo movie

Kiss have voiced their animated versions for a Scooby-Doo movie – and they’ve recorded a new song for the soundtrack.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer are the stars of Scooby-Doo And Kiss: Rock And Roll Mystery, to be released on digital HD and DVD in June.

It’s the second time the band have appeared alongside the mystery-solving dog and friends, after a 2003 episode of What’s New, Scooby-Doo?

The adventure sees Kiss and friends locked in a battle to save the Earth from an evil entity called the Crimson Witch.

The soundtrack will include six classic tracks alongside the new one. Kiss – who just released an official range of replica costumes – headline the Download festival at Donington on the weekend of June 12-14.