Stanley: Kiss album not necessary

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley says it’s not necessary for the band to record another album.

He believes they had good reasons to make 2009’s Sonic Boom and 2012’s Monster – but that their tally of studio outings might stop at 20.

Stanley tells Classic Rock’s Paul Brannigan: “There has to be a purpose to us doing an album. There was a time when we did albums because the contracts said so. But I only want to work now when it’s justified.

“Sonic Boom was an album that very much needed to be done, and Monster just felt like, ‘Well, we did Sonic Boom – let’s see where we go from here.’”

He adds: “Having accomplished that, I feel we can move forward without new music. There are enough things going on in Kiss that right now it doesn’t feel utterly necessary to make a new album.”

That doesn’t mean the position won’t change. “Anything is possible,” says Stanley. “But at the moment I don’t see it on the horizon. I’m not one to ever say ‘never.’”

Kiss close this year’s Download festival at Donington next month – and the frontman insists they’ll deliver. “If we have the honour, you better believe that we need to bring it, and need to justify being the last band everyone’s going to see. As a band that’s never been known for subtlety, believe me, we’ll be pulling out all the stops.”

Asked whether he’d consider following other bands down the route of creating their own festival, Stanley says: “I really have no desire to do anything of that magnitude. I’d be dealing with too many idiots.”

