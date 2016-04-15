King King premiere Rush Hour

King King have released a live video for their track Rush Hour exclusively with The Blues Magazine.

The song originally appeared on the band’s latest album Reaching For The Light, which launched last year via Manhaton Records.

Mainman Alan Nimmo said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

King King will head out on the road next month with Dan Patlansky and recently recorded and filmed their set at the Holmfirth Picturedrome, in Yorkshire, UK. The package will arrive on CD and DVD in September with further details to be issued in due course.

May 12: Manchester Academy

May 13: Gateshead Sage

May 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 15: Sheffield City Hall

May 18: Gloucester Guildhall

May 19: Crawley Hawth

May 20: Salisbury City Hall

May 21: Birmingham Town Hall