“Been working real hard on this one... thanks for flying.” King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard will release their 26th studio album Flight b741 next month

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard will release their 26th studio album FLIGHT b741 on August 9.

Having teased the prospect of a new record by playing a new song, Sad Pilot, on their European tour in May, the Melbourne sextet have officially announced the release of the album, the follow-up to last year's The Silver Cord.

In a post on Instagram breaking the news of the album release, Stuart Mackenzie writes, “Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it! Thanks for flying.”



The album tracklist is:



1. Mirage City

2. Antarctica

3. Raw Feel

4. Field of Vision

5. Hog Calling Contest

6. Le Risque

7. Flight b741

8. Sad Pilot

9. Rats In The Sky

10. Daily Blues

Watch a live performance of Sad Pilot below:

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Live - Sad Pilot - @ Columbiahalle Berlin DE - 20/05/2024 - YouTube

Last month, the sextet announced plans for a Europe Residency Tour in 2025. As its title suggests, the tour will see the psych-rock stars undertaking multi-night residencies in each city they visit.

The. band will play:

May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Reviewing the band's headline performance at the Wide Awake festival in London in May, Louder's Jazz Hodges wrote, "True originals, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are hurtling towards cult legend status, and their headline performance here is another giant leap in that direction."