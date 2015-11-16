King Diamond plan 2016 studio return

King Diamond are planning a 2016 studio return.

The band are currently on tour across the US with Exodus. And longtime guitarist Andy LaRocque reports they hope to start laying down tracks for the follow-up to 2007’s Give Me Your Soul… Please early next year.

He tells The Metal Voice: “We are going to have a little break after this tour, and after that break we are going to start writing music for the next album.

“We have some riffs but once we start getting into the process it’s going to be lots of brainstorming. It’s going to be somewhere around February.”

Mainman King Diamond said earlier this year that he and the band wouldn’t be rushed into recording fresh material – but vowed what they delivered would be “the best you’ve ever heard from us.”

They’re playing their 1987 album Abigail in full on their current run of shows which continues tonight (November 16) at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Nov 16: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Nov 19: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 20: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 21: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Nov 23: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Nov 24: Boston Orpheum, MA

Nov 25: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 27: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 28: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Nov 30: Minneapolis Myth, MN

Dec 02: Tulsa Club Brady, OK

Dec 04: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Dec 05: Dallas House Of Blues, TX