King Crimson to release fabled Blue Tapes

King Crimson are gearing up to release the fabled Blue Tapes recordings from the Starless And The Bible Black era.

The recordings were made during performances given by Robert Fripp, John Wetton, Bill Bruford and David Cross in 1973 and 1974.

They’re to be included in a multi-disc box set entitled Starless, which continues a series of extensive live collection released by Fripp’s DGM Live label.

But the contents have not been finalised – and Crimson staff are keen to hear from fans who might have pictures, tapes or memories from the era.

They say: “DGM is pleased to confirm that an October release date has been set for Starless, a multi-disc CD/DVD-A/Blu-Ray boxed set featuring live and studio recordings from October 1973 to April 1974.

“This set will feature the first complete release of the Blue Tapes – the highest quality reel-to-reel direct to stereo/soundboard live recordings, with many appearing on CD for the first time.

“More details of the content will be announced nearer the time of release. If you were in the audience at any of the gigs listed and would like to share your memories of the concerts for possible inclusion in the booklet, drop a line to sidsmith@dgmlive.com as soon as possible.

“If you’re sitting on any pix, tapes or any other Crimson related items from this period, now is the time to get in touch and send them in.”

Fripp is gearing up to go into action with a new version of King Crimson after a five-year hiatus. The seven-man lineup includes three drummers – Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto and Bill Rieflin – plus Tony Levin, Jakko Jakszyk and Mel Collins.

In September the mainman said: “The point is to have a conventional back line reconfigured as the front line, with Mel, Jakko and myself as back line. All the Crims have expressed great excitement.”