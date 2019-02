King 810 have sneakily released a new track taken from a brand new project.

With little fanfare, the Flint mob just dropped new song Revenge taken from their upcoming Midwest Monsters 2 mixtape. Featuring fellow Michigan native Trick Trick, _Revenge _ is a mix of King’s hauting, evil heavy metal and Trick Trick’s straight-up hip-hop.

If that sounds like your bag, the new mixtape features more rappers including Freddie Gibbs, Zuse and Game Spittaz.