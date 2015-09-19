Killswitch take aim at cancer

Killswitch Engage are asking fans to snap up t-shirts to help their travel agent pay for for cancer treatment.

The band have worked with Laurie Mcintyre for years and they are donating proceeds from the sale of a t-shirt bearing the lyrics to their track No End In Sight from their 2013 album Disarm The Descent.

Frontman Jesse Leach says: “Laurie has been our friend and faithful hardworking travel agent for years. She is now battling cancer and she needs our help.

“So we decided to extend a hand to all of you to help us help her. Laurie is the one that ensures we arrive at shows in a timely manner and have adequate accommodations etc. She is a hard-working lady and we are honoured to help her fight.

“She needs as much help as she can get as fighting cancer is anything but cheap. KSE family, let’s do this. Buy a shirt and help kick cancer’s ass. All profits go to Laurie to help her with her fight.”

Laurie expressed her thanks to the band. She says: “I truly get to work with some of the best people in this crazy music business. The shirt is so awesome and I’m so touched that the KSE family is doing this for me.

“I’ve worked with them for many years and they really are the nicest guys out there. To everyone who’s purchased this bad ass shirt, thank you as well. I’m gonna kick this cancer’s ass and get back to doing what I love – booking my boys around the world.”

To order the t-shirt, which will ship on October 15, click this link.

Leach this week revealed he had been battling strep throat and that the band missed a day of recording time.