Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach is “screaming” better than ever

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has checked in to give an update on his health following his recent vocal cord surgery.

The vocalist announced in April that he was to undergo surgery to remove a polyp, leading to the cancellation of seven Killswitch shows. Immediately following the operation, Leach posted an update on Instagram to report that the surgery went well.

And he’s now revealed that his singing and screaming have improved since going under the knife, and reports that the band are working on new material for what will be the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate.

In an interview with the Sweden Rock Festival, Leach says: “My voice feels great, so I’m in a great state of mind and I’m super excited. I feel I’m singing better than I ever have.”

As for new material, Leach adds: ”We've got 21 songs. I got into about seven before I had to stop and get checked out – and that's when I figured out I had to go have surgery to cut off nodules.

“But that was a total blessing in disguise because sitting with a vocal teacher, going through rehab and re-learning how to use my voice again, I know how to do it properly.

“Finally, after all these years of abuse, I know where the voice is supposed to be placed, and I feel like I'm singing better, I'm screaming better – and that's affected my mental health.

“So, yeah, it's been a hell of a trip, but everything happens for a reason.”

Killswitch Engage are currently on tour across Europe, with their next show taking place in Rome, Italy, tomorrow night.

The band’s new studio album is expected to be released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records.