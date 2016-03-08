Killswitch Engage unveil two new songs

Killswitch Engage have made two new tracks available to stream.

Just Let Go and Alone I Stand have been released from the band’s upcoming album, Incarnate, which is due out on March 11.

The follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent is the band’s second since Jesse Leach returned to the frontman role.

He said: “The definition of ‘incarnate’ is ‘in the flesh,’ and this record is who we are right now.

“Disarm The Descent was sort of my comeback album, and was about us feeling out the new vibe. But now I think we’re all in a really comfortable place. We definitely have a strong sense of self as to who we are as a band.”

The promos follow the release of their Hate By Design video last month.

The band are currently touring North America with Memphis May Fire and 36 Crazyfists. They’re also scheduled to play this year’s Download festival on Friday, June 10.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE INCARNATE TRACKLIST

01. Alone I Stand

02. Hate By Design

03. Cut Me Loose

04. Strength Of The Mind

05. Just Let Go

06. Embrace The Journey… Upraised

07. Quiet Distress

08. Until The Day

09. It Falls On Me

10. The Great Distress

11. We Carry On

12. Ascension

13. Reignite (bonus track)

14. Triumph Through Tragedy (bonus track)

15. Loyalty (bonus track)

Mar 09: New York St Vitus Bar, NY

Mar 10: New York The Marlin Room at Webster Hall, NY

Mar 11:Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Mar 16: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Mar 18: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Mar 19: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Mar 21: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 23: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

Mar 24: Clive 7 Flags, IA

Mar 25: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Mar 26: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Mar 28: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Mar 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 01: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Apr 02: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Apr 03: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Apr 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Apr 06: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 08: Pomona Fox Theater Pomona, CA

Apr 09: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 12: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Apr 14: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Apr 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Apr 19: London Music Hall, ON

Apr 20: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Apr 21: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Apr 22: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Apr 24: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB Rockfest, SC