Killswitch Engage to play livestream event next month

Killswitch Engage have announced a livestream event, scheduled to air August 6 at 7pm ET/midnight BST.

The performance will see the band play both 2019's Atonement and their 2000-released self-titled album in full, alongside a few surprises.

Directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest for MyGoodEye, the concert takes place at The Palladium Worcester, Massachusetts.

Fans will also be able to purchase special and event-exclusive merch, along with a VIP package with a virtual meet and greet.

Vocalist Jesse Leach says of the show: "I am pleased we were able to finally pull this together. I hope everyone who watches enjoys this as much as we did making it.

"Aside from the music, the laughter and funny moments were an equal part of the experience. The whole package really feels like a Killswitch experience and we're stoked for everyone to see and hear it."

In other news, Killswitch will be joining Slipknot, Fever 333 and Code Orange on the road this autumn as they tour across the US as part of the Knotfest Roadshow.

Tickets for the Killswitch Engage livestream event are available now.