“Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life!” Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, I Prevail and Beartooth to co-headline ultra-stacked US metalcore tour

Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, I Prevail and Beartooth will co-headline the Summer Of Loud festival from June to July.

The travelling festival will spread metalcore noise across the US and Canada with The Amity Affliction, The Devil Wears Prada and Alpha Wolf supporting.

The opening act will vary by region, with TX2 playing from June 22 to July 2, Kingdom Of Giants playing from July 5 to July 15 and Dark Divine playing from July 16 to July 27. Tickets are now available, with $1 of each one sold going to Living The Dream Foundation, a non-profit that supports children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses.

The full list of dates can be seen below.

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach comments: “This summer tour has shaped up to be a huge and exciting lineup. I am honoured and stoked to be able to share the stage with such solid and killer bands. I feel a deep sense of purpose with this new album [this year’s This Consequence] and to be able to play some of these songs on stages across the US and Canada. This is the tour of the summer!”

Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall adds: “Summer Of Loud, yep that sounds correct. This is the literal definition of a stacked lineup, it’s straight-up insane. Nothing but power from top to bottom, this is going to be a summer to remember. So stoked to be part of it, so psyched to bring the carnage and chaos. Let’s fucking GO!!!”

I Prevail’s Eric Vanlerberghe says: “The Summer of Loud tour is about to be the best metal tour of the year! Where else can you see some of the best modern metal bands all on the same stage? It’s going to be a tour you don’t wanna miss.”

Last but not least, Caleb Shomo from Beartooth says: “Summer Of Loud is gonna be a clinic in metalcore ass-whoopery, and it’s an absolute honor to be a part of this epic tour with such good company. Strap in for one of the most fun summer shows of your life!”

Killswitch Engage released This Consequence last week and have already announced a host of dates to promote the album. A headlining North American run kicks off on March 5 and will last through to May 18. Head to their website for full details.

Parkway Drive released latest album Darker Still in 2022 and recently completed a 20th-anniversary Australian headline tour. The tour will pick up again with a European leg, starting on September 19 in Leipzig, Germany. See dates and details.

I Prevail, who put out True Power in 2022, will precede the Summer Of Loud shows with a handful of North and South American festival slots. See details.

As for Beartooth, the band released The Surface in 2023 and will tour North America with Shinedown in the spring. Some headline dates are also scheduled. See more.

Jun 21: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 22: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 24: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 26: Dallas Dos Equis Pavillion, TX

Jun 27: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Jun 28: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 02: San Diego Gallagher Square at Petco Park, CA

Jul 05: Irvine Great Park Live, CA

Jul 06: ConcordToyota Pavilion at Concord, CA

Jul 08: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 09: Denver The Junkyard, CO

Jul 11: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

Jul 12: Green Bay Capital Credit Union Park, WI

Jul 13: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

Jul 16: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 18: Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration

Jul 19: York State Fair, PA

Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 24: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC