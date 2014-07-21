Killswitch Stroetzel drops off tour

Killswitch Engage guitarist Joel Stroetzel has dropped off the band's US tour to deal with a "family emergency," they've confirmed.

He’s been replaced by Ken Susi of Unearth, who’s jumped in for the coming week at short notice.

KSE say in a statement: “Due to a family emergency the mighty Hoel will be sitting this run out. We’ll be performing some songs as a four-piece and some with the talented and entertaining Ken.

“Our thoughts and love go to Joel and his family. He wanted us to carry on and not cancel any shows, so here we go! Big thanks to Ken for learning songs in a day.”

Susi will pull double duties when Unearth play alongside KSE at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Stroetzel’s outfit are touring in support of recent album Disarm The Descent, their first since original frontman Jesse Leach returned to the fold. Leach last month told TeamRock he’d been humbled by the experience of being recognised by fans while he was working as a barman before he rejoined the band.