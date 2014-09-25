Killswitch to start demo work

Killswitch Engage are gearing up to record demos for their seventh album, with a view to having material ready by the end of the year, says frontman Jesse Leach.

The completed project will follow last year’s Disarm The Descent, his first record with the band in a decade.

Leach tells Wikimetal: “We’re going to take some time off, start demoing and start writing. We’re really looking forward to getting some new material out. Hopefully by the end of this year we’ll have material ready to go. We’ll see what happens – but we’re definitely stoked on it.”

He returned to KSE in early 2012, ten years after leaving due to a battle with depression. His return was ignited after he reunited with the band at the Roadrunner United 25th anniversary concert, where he performed a duet with replacement Howard Jones, who's now fronting Devil You Know.

Leach reflects: "It's been mindblowing, man. It's life-changing; it's incredible. I've seen the world and I've been able to play in front of thousands of people. I get to do what I love and make a living doing it. So I feel very blessed to be able to do that."