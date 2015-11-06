Killswitch 7 is ‘record of my career’ says Leach

Jesse Leach says Killswitch Engage have completed recording their seventh album, and it’s expected for release in March.

The follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent – their first since the frontman’s return – is to be mixed and produced by guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz.

Leach reported via an Instagram post, later removed: “It’s slowly starting to hit me that the record of my entire career is finished and soon to be revealed to the world.

“What a beautiful mix of anticipation, gratitude, vulnerability, joy and catharsis. I seriously cherish these days living inside a childhood dream.

“Despite my struggles and trials, my determination and circumstance have brought me to a place that far surpasses my hopes and desires.”

While he admitted to being overwhelmed with emotions, he added: “Thankful, humbled and excited as the time approaches yet again for the unleashing of a collaborative effort of passion and expression.”

Drummer Justin Foley last month said of the album: “It’s definitely a little different. This one doesn’t have quite the same speed to it – but it has a different kind of heaviness to it. A little bit of moodiness to it.”

Full details will be revealed in the coming months. Leach will embark on a press tour of Europe in December, once Killswitch’s current US tour is complete.

Killswitch aim for diversity on album no.7