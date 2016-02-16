Killing Joke man Jaz to give spoken word show

Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman is to give a spoken word performance in Auckland, New Zealand, later this month.

He’ll take to the stage at The Classic Comedy Club on February 28 in an event titled Going Over To The Dark Side.

The British-born New Zealand citizen will share his personal philosophy, ideas and opinions on subjects ranging from climate change to US politics on the night.

Coleman tells 13th Floor: “I wanted a layman’s perception of what’s happening in our world, the power structure and look at the funny side of it all.”

Killing Joke were forced to cancel their planned 26-date North American tour last month due to “health issues” within the group. They’ll play this year’s Bearded Theory Festival at Catton Hall, UK on May 27.

They released their latest album Pylon last year.

Thinking Out Loud: Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman