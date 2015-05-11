Killing Joke are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships is proud to announce that the almighty Killing Joke will be playing our award ceremony!

Get your chance to win tickets to the Golden Gods by voting here.

The final band to be announced for this year’s Metal Hammer award show are the iconic post-punk pioneers Killing Joke! They’ll be closing this year’s bash at the Indigo2 in London alongside the previously announced Babymetal, At The Gates, We Are Harlot and Suicidal Tendencies. THIS WILL BE MEGA.

Of course that’s only the beginning as we’ve still got the HMS Hammer line-up to announce, which will be coming shortly. We promise it will be worth the wait.

If you want to win tickets to this year’s award show, just cast your vote in the Golden Gods here to be entered into the ballot. IT’S FREE!

The Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo2 in London on 15th June and is hosted by Scott Ian from Anthrax. Be there.