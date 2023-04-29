Kids doing well, Slipknot slaying, new record label: Life is pretty great for Corey Taylor right now

Corey Taylor has spoken this week about how proud he is of his son Griffin and also how he hopes his new record label imprint will help showcase the next generation of heavy bands.

The Slipknot frontman is riding high on his own band's success, but he is blown away by his son Griffin's work with Vended – the band in which he sings and is joined by drummer Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot's Clown. They are working on new material with producer Chris Collier.

Vended's lineup is completed by bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki. They released singles Asylum and Burn My Misery last year, followed by the EP What Is It/Kill It.

On Vended, Taylor tells Lazer 103.3: "I cannot tell you how proud I am of that boy. I've heard the new stuff that he just recorded with Chris Collier, and it is so good.

"Vended, their new stuff is so rad. Not only Griffin, man, but Simon's drumming sounds incredible. All of the guys – Cole and Grod sound great. The guitars have just gone above and beyond.

"JJ's crushing it on bass. I'm really, really proud of those guys, man. And then to be able to watch my boy get out there and just be himself and crush. It's so easy for him, and it just makes me angry. Because he's got all the great stuff that I never had. He can wear anything. It's just criminal. I'm just, like, 'You don't know how good you've got it, kid. The carbs haven't caught you yet.'"

In a separate interview, Caylor speaks with The Archive Of B-Sox about his upcoming second solo album CMF2, which will be released this year on his own record label imprint Decibel Cooper.

And more than just putting out his own music, Taylor hopes Decibel Cooper, which is backed by BMG, will help launch a new generation of rock and metal acts.

He says: "I'm really excited. This is the first major step in something that I've been building towards for a long time. Not only my solo career but me trying to help do my part to bolster the next generation of hard or heavy new music, whether it's rock, punk, metal, regardless.

"It's just one more notch in my bat where I can break through some walls for people, man. So I'm really stoked. I'm really looking forward to it."

Slipknot released their seventh album, The End, So Far, last year.