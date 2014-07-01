Kerzner launches Kickstarter plea

Dave Kerzner has joined the ever-growing list of artists to adopt the idea of crowd funding after putting his debut solo album on pre-order via Kickstarter.

A deluxe double disc version of the New World, which clocks at more than 140-minutes, is available to order on the website and it is stacked with special guest contributors and collaborators including Steve Hackett of Genesis, Durga McBroom from Pink Floyd, Francis Dunnery of It Bites, Nick D’Virgilio of Tears for Fears and Big Big Train, Colin Edwin of Porcupine Tree and other iconic artists.

Kerzner, who is a co-founder of award-winning progressive rock band Sound of Contact, describes the record as bringing together classic rock elements of the 60s and 70s into a modern musical soundscape.

He says: “The subject matter of the storyline deals with the journey of human emotions from the darkness of facing your demons to rising above the obstacles that hold us back in life.”

For more information or to pledge visit the Kickstarter page. The New World appeal runs until Wednesday, August 6.