Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has released a cover version of Lou Reed's Velvet Underground classic I'm Waiting For My Man. The tracks is taken from the upcoming album The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed, which also includes contributions from Rufus Wainwright, Rosanne Cash, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Afghan Whigs, Bobby Rush and more.

“To me, Lou stood out," says Richards. "The real deal! Something important to American music and to all music! I miss him and his dog."

Waiting For My Man was originally released in 1967, on the Velvet Underground's debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico, and describes a trip to Harlem to buy heroin. The song has was subsequently covered as a solo release by four members of the band (Reed, John Cale, Mo Tucker and Nico), as well as by David Bowie, UK Subs, Pink Fairies, Georgia Satellites and Cheap Trick.

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed will be available on what's optimistically being described as "Silver Nugget" vinyl on this year's Record Store Day (April 20) at participating independent retailers, and will also be released on CD and via streaming platforms.

The album includes liner notes by Bill Bentley, who has previously overseen tribute albums to Roky Erickson, Skip Spence and Doug Sahm. Bentley was in a college band with future Velvet Underground guitarist Stirling Morrison, was Reed's publicist for 25 years, and also wrote liner notes for 1990's Songs for Drella album with John Cale. Full tracklist below.

The Power Of The Heart: A Tribute To Lou Reed tracklist

Keith Richards - I'm Waiting for the Man

Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen - I Can't Stand It

Rufus Wainwright - Perfect Day

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - I'm So Free

Bobby Rush - Sally Can't Dance

Rickie Lee Jones - Walk on the Wild Side

The Afghan Whigs - I Love You, Suzanne

Mary Gauthier - Coney Island Baby

Lucinda Williams - Legendary Hearts

Automatic - New Sensations

Rosanne Cash - Magician

Brogan Bentley - The Power of the Heart*

* = CD only