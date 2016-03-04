Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea III date confirmed

The third edition of the Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea cruising festival will take place next year, promoters have confirmed.

Registration is now being taken for a pre-sale opportunity for the event, which begins on February 6 at Tampa, Florida, and ends on February 10 at Costa Maya, aboard the Norwegian Jade.

Participating artists will be named in due course. Joe Bonamassa headlined the first two cruises, with the 2016 edition also featuring Robert Randolph, Blues Traveler, Beth Hart and others.

Promoters Sixthman say the aim is to enjoy the experience while “the most celebrated names in blues collide with the rising stars they have influenced.”

