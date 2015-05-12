Bonamassa heads new blues cruise

Joe Bonamassa has confirmed he’ll return to headline the second Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea concert cruise in 2016.

He’ll be joined by Beth Hart, Blues Traveler, Jarekus Singleton and others on the four-day sailing on the Norwegian Pearl from February 15 to 19. The voyage runs from Miami to Cozumel off Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.

Bonamassa, who led the inaugural event earlier this year, will play two shows plus a joint set with longtime collaborator Hart.

Promoters Sixthman say: “Some of the most celebrated names in blues collide with the rising stars they have influenced in four days of non-stop music.”

Tickets and more details are available via http://www.bluesaliveatsea.com/. More acts will be announced in due course.

Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea II lineup so far

Joe Bonamassa Robert Randolph & The Family Band Blues Traveler Beth Hart Marc Broussard Shemekia Copeland The James Hunter Six Eric Bibb with Michael Jerome Browne Kirk Fletcher & Josh Smith Selwyn Birchwood Jarekus Singleton