Keep the conversation going with the new Loop Engage Plus earplugs

Loop have unveiled a brand new set of earplugs which have been designed for everyday use when out and about.

The company are perhaps best known for developing earplugs for audio, with the Loop Experience earplugs featuring high in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts.

Now the Belgian company have unveiled something new in the shape of the Loop Engage Plus earplugs which come as a result of feedback from their customers who indicated they’d like earplugs which offer noise reduction but not at the cost of hearing their own voice while in conversation.

Loop state: “Loop Engage Plus earplugs allow you to have conversations freely, offering up to 16dB noise reduction without compromising sound clarity. Thanks to a newly engineered filter, Loop Engage combats the echoey occlusion effect in your head, helping your voice sounds more natural during conversations.

“Loop Engage can be worn at any engagement – at bars, birthday parties, dinner tables, networking events and especially Disney Parks."

They add: “Engage in every conversation with these reusable earplugs. Sustainable and lightweight, they help you manage sound without the echoey, head-underwater feeling.”

There are four colour variations to choose from and each comes with a Loop Mute accessory which gives you an additional 5 dB of noise reduction. Check out a gallery and video of the Loop Engage below.