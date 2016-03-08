Keb' Mo' to launch That Pink Hot Blues Album

Keb’ Mo’ has confirmed the launch of a live record featuring 16 of his fans’ favourite tracks.

That Pink Hot Blues Album will be released in CD and digital formats on April 15, with a vinyl version to follow on June 3.

His label Kind Of Blue Music say the project started as “almost an afterthought” after his live sound man “decided to hit ‘record’ at the beginning of each show.” They add: “It morphed into a noteworthy, carefully culled historical document highlighting Keb’ and his band during their 2015 run.”

He’s joined by keyboardist Michael B Hicks, bassist Stan Sargeant and drummer Casey Wasner – who acted as producer after being nominated for Best Engineered Album with Mo’s previous release, BluesAmericana.

A proportion of the album’s takings will be donated to the Playing For Change arts education charity, of which Mo’ is a long-standing supporter. He’s currently touring the US.

Keb’ Mo’ That Pink Hot Blues Album Tracklist

Disc 1

Tell Everybody I Know (Charleston, SC)

Somebody Hurt You (Calabogie, Ontario)

Henry (Kent, OH)

Life Is Beautiful (Nashville, TN)

She Just Wants To Dance (West Hampton, NY)

The Worst Is Yet To Come (Denver, CO)

Government Cheese (Wheeling, WV)

The Door (Saratoga, CA)

Disc 2