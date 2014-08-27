Kate Bush albums re-enter charts

Kate Bush’s entire catalogue of albums is set to re-enter the charts this weekend after her run of comeback shows began last night.

All nine studio albums, from 1978’s The Kick Inside to 2011’s 50 Words For Snow, plus compilation The Whole Story and reworks set Director’s Cut have made the top 75 in the Official Chart Company’s midweek figures.

Bush last night began her first run of shows since 1979 when she appeared at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo. Her 22-date residency continues until October 1.

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, who paid for her first official demo recordings in the late 1970s, was in attendance alongside other celebrities and US indie band Warpaint, who flew in from their tour in Croatia for the night.

Bush told the crowd her son Bertie, who played in her band, had been a guiding light in the 18-month process of returning to live performance. “Without him there’s no way it would have happened,” she said. “He gave me the courage to get it started. It’s been a great adventure so far; and it’s really just begun.”

She played 29 songs during the show – although trademark track Wuthering Heights was not one of them.

Bush’s midweek chart placings