Katatonia detail 4-disc live set

Katatonia will release a four-disc live set called Last Fair Day Gone Night on September 15, they’ve confirmed.
It was recorded during the Swedish outfit’s visit to Koko in London in 2011, and carries a total of 23 tracks on DVD and CD, including a full performance of their 2001 album Last Fair Deal Gone Down. A documentary marking the band’s 20th anniversary is also featured.
The show took place before Katatonia parted ways with guitarist Per Eriksson and drummer Daniel Liljekvist.
Tracklist
CD1
Dispossession
Chrome
We Must Bury You
Teargas
I Transpire
Tonight’s Music
Clean Today
The Future Of Speech
Passing Bird
Sweet Nurse
Don’t Tell A Soul
CD2
Brave
Nephilim
My Twin
I Break
Right Into The Bliss
The Promise Of Deceit
Wait Outside
The Longest Year
July
New Night
Dissolving Bonds
Forsaker
DVD 1
Last Fair Day Gone Night Concert Film
DVD 2
A 20th Year Flashback Documentary