Kataklysm detail Of Ghosts And Gods

Kataklysm have revealed the tracklist and cover art for their upcoming album Of Ghosts And Gods.

The follow-up to 2013’s Waiting For The End To Come will launch on July 30 via Nuclear Blast and they’ve revealed the cover was designed by Art By Surtsey.

The band say: “The cover echoes a sinister artwork depicting the reality of humanity’s beautifully disturbing existence and its impending death through the mortal and the everlasting. The background shows an ancient incantation written in Aramaic.”

The Canadian outfit have also announced plans to release 10 video clips from the album ahead of its July launch and have issued a teaser of their track Thy Serpent’s Tongue.

The group previously reported they felt rejuvenated working on Of Ghosts And Gods and that the record would secure their legacy as pioneers of death metal.

Kataklysm have lined up a 16-date tour of mainland Europe which starts at Germany’s Rock Hard festival in Gelsenkirchen on May 22.

Of Ghosts And Gods tracklist