Kansas stream 2022 version of Can I Tell You

US prog rockers Kansas release the career-spanning three-CD collection, Another Fork In The Road – 50 Years Of Kansas via InsideOut Music today. And to celebrate the band have streamed their new version of Can I Tell You, which you can listen to below.

The track was originally released on the band's 1974 self-titled debut, but has been re-recorded especially for the new collection by the current line-up.

"The song Can I Tell You may not have been our biggest 'hit,' but it is one of the most important songs in the career of the band Kansas," says original member and guitarist Richard Williams. "Can I Tell You was the first song on the demo reel we sent to Don Kirshner. Hearing that demo is what led to Kansas getting a record deal. It felt appropriate, after fifty years, to come full circle and record it with the current lineup."

"We are really honoured by the commitment that InsideOut Music has put into Another Fork In The Road," adds drummer Phil Ehart. "This is far more than just another greatest hits album. Another Fork In The Road is an in-depth representation of the evolving and winding musical journey of the band Kansas that's been 50 years in the making."

Another Fork In The Road features material from the band's most recent album, 2020's The Absence Of Presence back to the band's debut album. Due to licensing restrictions there are minor differences between the European & North American release.

