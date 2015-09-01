Kansas sign deal for album no.15

Kansas have signed a deal with InsideOut for the release of their upcoming 15th album.

They previously confirmed they’d returned to the studio to begin work on their first material since Somewhere To Elsewhere in 2000 – and their debut with vocalist Ronnie Platt.

Drummer Phil Ehart says: “We could not be more enthused about signing with InsideOut. They are the greatest Prog music label on the planet and we are very proud to be a part of their stable of artists.

“It’s our first album of new music in 15 years and we are very happy to be working with the great team at InsideOut.”

Ehart and Platt are joined in the lineup by bassist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, guitarist and violinist David Ragsdale and guitarist Richard Williams.

They release documentary Miracles Out Of Nowhere earlier this year and are currently touring the US.