Kansas return to studio

Kansas have confirmed they’re working on their first album since 2000’s Somewhere To Elsewhere.

Studio sessions began this week for what will be vocalist Ronnie Platt’s debut, after he took over from Steve Walsh last year.

Drummer Phil Ehart says in a short video: “Kansas are in the studio today, starting our first new recordings in 14 years. We’re pretty excited about that. The album will be out next year – in about three and a half years, four years!”

Guitarist Rich Williams talked up the chances of a studio return earlier this year, crediting Platt with re-energising the band. He said: “Having someone in now that’s hungry and really wants to do this, there is no barricade.”

Kansas released documentary movie Miracles Out Of Nowhere in April. They’re currently touring the US with dates booked until early 2016.