Kamchatka Ain't Fallin'

Kamchatka, named after the Russian peninsular populated by volcanoes and bears that drops into the Pacific Ocean north of Japan, have released a video for Ain't Fallin', taken from the band's untitled sixth album.

The trio are made up of guitarist and singer Thomas Andersson, former Opeth keyboard player Per Wiberg on bass (both were also part of the collaborative King Hobo project alongside Clutch’s Jean-Paul Gaster) and drummer Tobias Strandvik.

“I wanted to write and play a straight forward rock tune with lyrics that meant something important to me, the result became Ain’t Fallin’”, says Andersson. “It came out just the way we wanted it to, short, rapid and hard. Ain’t Fallin’ was the first one to be recorded during the sessions for The Search Goes On, although it didn’t appear on the album, and it set the mood for the rest of the record. The video was shot outside our studio by the ocean in Varberg, Sweden.

“When the video was shot we had to take breaks every now and then, waiting for the curious people in sailing boats passing by, cheerfully waving and hollering. We had a great time recording and shooting the video. Enjoy!”

The Search Goes On was the follow-up to 2011’s Bury Your Roots, while Ain’t Fallin’ — released last week — will resurface on the band’s next album, to be released on the Despotz label in 2015.

Ain’t Fallin’ is available to purchase now. Kamchatka are currently on tour in Europe.