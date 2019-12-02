Just when you thought the deals were over, these Bang & Olufsen headphones are at their cheapest price yet

By the time Cyber Monday rolls around, the deals can start to dry up and your energy to find them begin to wane too.

The good news is, we're here to help. We've teamed up with our sister sites TechRadar, MusicRadar and What Hifi to find you the best deals around. Like this one. Gift specialists I Want One Of Those have slashed a load of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay headphones and speakers even further.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 headphones ("probably the best-looking and most expensive wireless earphones on the market that you can buy right now," said our sister site TechRadar) were reduced this time last week in the pre-Black Friday sales to £120 on Amazon. Now Amazon has edged them up a bit to £139.95.

I Want One Of Those, meanwhile, has gone even cheaper, at £114.99. Beoplay E6 wireless headphones are £169 on Amazon – they have them for £114.99. Beoplay H3 (2nd Gen) are £76.99 on Amazon, and £64.99 here (a saving of £65).

Those deals in full:

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E6: were £ 275 , now £114

£275 on John Lewis and £165 on Amazon. We haven't tried these but Bang and Olufsen say: "Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E6 delivers pristine B&O Signature Sound in a sleek, lightweight wireless design. These in-ear headphones are crafted from high-quality materials that resist dust, sweat and moisture to deliver a dynamic audio experience on the go. A secure, ergonomic fit, five-hour battery life and a snap-on charging feature ensure the E6 can comfortably keep up with your active lifestyle." The "Seasonal Collection E6" is also available for £129.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5: were £ 229 , now £114

Our pals over at TechRadar say: "Users don’t just love these headphones for their sound quality. Unlike some other headphones which are chunky and get tangled easily, the B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones are lightweight at just 18g, easy to carry with an accompanying pouch and come in a range of stylish colours including black and dusty pink."View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker: was £ 230 , now £129

TechRadar say: "The B&O Beoplay A1 is a portable speaker that pops easily into a bag or even a pocket. This small and mighty device is incredibly lightweight weighing in at just 600g. Despite this, it powers out 2x140w worth of volume and bass, which means the sound quality packs a punch compared to other similarly sized devices. With its stylish design and extensive battery power, the speaker makes a great accessory and with its ability to pair up with other A1 devices, can create a miniature surround sound system to give your music a larger presence."View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3 (2nd Gen) in-ear earphones : were £ 130 , now £64

Bang & Olufsen's H3 headphones might be the more affordable range, but they're still full of fine details: made from machined aluminium and weighing just 12.8g, the H3s still look like a truly classy proposition. Then there's the milled recess and 23 drilled holes that B&O says tune the enclosures to deliver a more open sound. View Deal

