Just what are Slipknot teasing in new clip?

Slipknot have uploaded a mysterious video to their Instagram account which shows a beating heart.

Inside the graphic appears to be the letter ’S’ created by two goats or wolves, with the short clip interspersed with glitchy flashes.

Could the band be about to announce something? Maybe a new single? Perhaps further news on the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter? Or maybe Slipknot were sending fans a special Valentine’s Day message.

All will become clear soon.

Slipknot are expected to release their new record in the coming months, with frontman Corey Taylor calling the album “evil” in a recent interview with the Des Moines Register.

He also added that the first single from album no.6, All Out Life, isn’t “nearly as dark and vicious as the rest of the stuff that we have that we’re working on.”

Taylor is collaborating with horror special effects guru Tom Savini on his new Slipknot mask and recently shared some pictures of how the mask is being created.

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.