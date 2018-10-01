Judge Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra dead at 70

Spanish artist Carlos Ezquerra has died at the age of 70.

Ezquerra started his professional life in his native country, but by the mid-70s was working for UK comics like Battle. He became best known for his work in iconic British comic 2000AD, and co-created the magazine’s most famous character Judge Dredd. He, along with John Wagner, also brought bounty hunter Johnny Alpha and sidekick Wulf Sternhammer to life in the much-loved Strontium Dog series.

Ezquerra had been battling lung cancer, according to reports.

Tributes to Ezquerra have been pouring in from fans and members of the UK comic community on social media, with renowned Scottish artist Mark Millar saying: “Very sad to hear that Judge Dredd legend Carlos Ezquerra has passed away – surely the definitive Dredd artist.

“Had the honour of working with him back in my early 20s on the Purgatory strip. His unique style elevated every strip he touched.”

Judge Dredd writer Rob Williams tweeted: "Looks like it’s true. Just enormously sad about this. RIP Carlos Ezquerra.”

Watchmen and Rogue Trooper artist Dave Gibbons wrote: "Just heard that Carlos Ezquerra passed away. I’m shocked and greatly saddened. He was a good friend and an immense talent."

UK magazine ComicScene say: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of the hugely talented Carlos Ezquerra. He recently and kindly provided us with exclusive sketches for the Rat Pack and El Mestizo features in the magazine and this is very sad news to hear today. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

