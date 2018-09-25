Judas Priest’s Rob Halford is planning autobiography

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says he’s planning on writing an autobiography.

The vocalist reported back in 2014 that the band would never share any backstage secrets in a tell-all-book – but in a new interview with Full Metal Jackie, Halford says he’d like to write about his life and that it “has to be done.”

Asked what would convince him to write an autobiography, Halford says: “I was thinking about this last night. I'm going to give you an exclusive – I’m going to write a book.

“I was thinking about things that have happened to me that people don't know about. And this is going to be funny – I was personally blessed by the Virgin Mary in a church in England. If that's not going to make you read my book, I don't know what is. I’ll leave it at that.”

Halford adds: “I’ve had so many beautiful things happen to me over my life. I’ve had a very rich life and I'm still having it. I can't be more grateful than I am right now.

“I think it has to be done, because you get these knockoffs and you get people giving their impression and their interpretation, which is all good. I think when it comes from the source, it's really important.

“Some of the greatest books written, like The Dirt by Motley Crue or the book by Led Zeppelin or Lemmy’s book – all of these are books that come from the heart of the matter, the heart of the story.

“It'll happen one day.”

Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2019, with both Halford and guitarist Richie Faulkner saying the band were planning “something special” to mark the milestone.

Priest will hit the road with Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours 2 shows in early 2019 and have been confirmed on the bill for next year’s Download Australia.