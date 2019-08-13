Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton Foundation raises more than $150,000

Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton has revealed that the Parkinson’s disease charity set up in his name has raised more than $150,000 to date.

Tipton and his Priest bandmates set up the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation in the summer of last year after the guitarist issued a statement addressing his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease in March 2018.

Cash raised through t-shirt sales on Judas Priest’s Firepower tour and via the band's online store is going towards pioneering new research into the disease, with Tipton himself giving fans an update on the current tally.

He says: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who bought The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation charity t-shirts throughout the various tour legs and a big thank you also to those who had the bike selfies done.

“I’d also like to thank, Rob, Ian, Richie, Scott and Andy – the donations are building up nicely and that wouldn't have been possible without all the hard work from the guys in the band and the crew who went onstage every night and helped raise money for a great cause.

“We will report on the amount raised as we go along – it currently stands at just over $150,000, but there's still a long way to go.

“For anyone who wants to donate to the charity there will be a link set up soon to make that possible. Once again, thanks to everyone.”

In March, Tipton’s daughter Karina ran the Barcelona marathon to raise money for her father’s foundation and raised £5981.

Meanwhile, it was revealed last week that Judas Priest would celebrate their 50th anniversary with a special show at next year’s Wacken Open Air. The band will also head out on the road across Europe with Ozzy Osbourne in early 2020.