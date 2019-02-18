Glenn Tipton’s daughter Karina to run marathon for father’s Parkinson’s foundation

Karina Greenin, the daughter of Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton, has revealed that she’ll run next month’s Barcelona marathon to raise money for her father’s charity.

Tipton’s battle with Parkinson's disease became public early last year, with his Priest bandmates announcing the creation of the Glenn Tipton Parkinson’s Foundation last summer.

Greenin says in a statement: “As many of you know, my dad has Parkinson's. It affects so many aspects of his life, and sadly has recently forced him to retire from full-time touring – the tremors causing problems with coordination that impair the speed and accuracy of guitar playing.

“My dad is ever the fighter and has an amazing positive attitude trying to battle this cruel disease.

"Judas Priest have set up The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation in his honour – all proceeds raised from the foundation will go directly to a ‘pioneering new treatment called MR guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy which although in its early stages has already had great success with a Parkinson's related condition called essential tremor.’

“Dad is keen to make a difference to help other people fighting the disease, and I'd love to support him. I'm participating in the Barcelona marathon to try and raise some funds. Any donations are hugely appreciated!”

The marathon will take place in the city on March 10. To make a donation, visit Karina’s Go Fund Me page.