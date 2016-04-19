Judas Priest back in the studio

Judas Priest have confirmed they’re back in the studio working on new material.

The band shared photos from recording sessions on the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls with the caption, “Making metal on ‪#‎metalmonday‬!! @robhalfordlegacy @falconfaulkner ‪#‎glenntipton‬ ‪#‎judaspriest‬‪ #‎priestfamily‬.”

Frontman Rob Halford recently said the band aimed to release their 18th album in 2017, adding: “I can’t wait to get into the writing zone again – that’s one of the most thrilling moments for me in Priest.

“You go into a room with some amps, ‘Hey, guys, have a cup of tea,’ turn the amps on, start riffing, and boom – you could have another amazing Priest song by the end of the day.

“There was already an extraordinary amount of ideas collected throughout that tour, so I’m optimistic we should have something, probably not by the end of this year, but definitely by the early part of next year.”

Judas Priest released live DVD Battle Cry on March 25.