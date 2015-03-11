Judas Priest to 'reconnect' with Nostradamus

Rob Halford says Judas Priest are working on plans to “reconnect” with their 2008 concept album Nostradamus.

Although he stops short of confirming the band will follow-up last year’s Redeemer Of Souls with another concept record, frontman Halford hints that such a move might be on the cards.

He tells The Sick Room: “It’s been about six years since Nostradamus was made and as much as we love that record, and we still have some exciting things that we’re working on to reconnect with that in the not-too-distant future.

“But at the end of the day it is all about new music. You’re only as good as your last record. We thought it was time after Nostradamus to re-establish all of the elements that make Priest what it is.

“I don’t know else we have to prove other than we can still make a bloody good metal album, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Nostradamus was Priest’s last album with guitarist KK Downing before his retirement. He was replaced by Richie Faulkner on Redeemer Of Souls.

And while Halford admits losing Downing was a blow, he has compared the move to a football team bringing in a new signing to freshen things up.

He adds: “I’ve always said to some extent it’s like a football team or rugby team, sometimes players leave and you swap people out. The whole reason for doing that is to try and improve things and get a new spark. Richie came along at a very important point in our careers.”