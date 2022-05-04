At last – Judas Priest will finally make it into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Judas Priest will finally be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, 23 years after they first became eligible.

The metal icons will receive the Musical Excellence Award at this year’s event, held on Nov 5, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

According to the official Hall Of Fame website, the award is given to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

"Wow, this is so exciting – at last. At last, you know?" Priest singer Rob Halford told Billboard. “And, glory hallelujah, there's another metal band in the Hall Of Fame! That's the blessing we've all been waiting for.”

Priest join Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon and Lionel Richie as this year’s inductees. Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will also receive the Musical Excellence Awards.

Exactly which of Priest’s many members will be inducted remains to be seen, though the show could see a reunion with former guitarist KK Downing, who left the band in 2011.

The news means that Priest will become one of only a handful of metal bands inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, alongside Metallica and Black Sabbath. Fans have long called for Iron Maiden to be inducted – the British band have been eligible since 2005.