Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Tool, Papa Roach and more set for Welcome To Rockville

Organisers of the Welcome To Rockville festival have revealed the names of who will be taking to the stage in 2019.

The three-day event will take place at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 3-5 next year – and it promises to be something special with a AAA lineup of artists set to take part.

Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Tool, Papa Roach, Killswitch Engage, The Cult, Incubus, Evanescence, Tom Morello, Shinedown and Tremonti will be joined by other artists including In This Moment, Black Label Society, Zeal & Ardor, Bring Me The Horizon and Architects.

Priest frontman Rob Halford says: “Judas Priest are primed and ready to unleash new Firepower with full metal fury on the USA again as we are one of the headliners at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida! The Priest is back!”

Chris Kilmore of Incubus adds: “We’re excited to return to Jacksonville and play at Welcome To Rockville in 2019! There are some great bands on the bill and we can’t wait to see our friends in Tool, The Prodigy, as well as many others. See you there!”

Tickets, VIP packages and camping passes will go on sale from 12noon ET on Friday (December 7).

Find out more on the official Welcome To Rockville website, while the full lineup can be seen in the poster below.