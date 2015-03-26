Rob Halford to launch solo set

A Rob Halford anthology featuring some of his work outside Judas Priest will be released next week.

The 30-track set, entitled The Essential Rob Halford, is issued on March 31 as part of the singer’s deal with Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings.

The contract gives Sony access to Halford’s side projects since 1992, including Fight and Two as well as his solo work. Next week’s release will be followed by a Playlist collection and a definitive Complete Albums Box. Video releases are also expected.

Alluding to the new deal with Sony, Halford said last month that he would be open to making more music with Fight, saying: “I’ve just been through a patch with the people who were looking after me previously.

“It took a while to get everything knocked back into shape legally and to get out of the hell that I was going through. But my solo back catalogue is being put back out there. And, if the opportunity arises, I would love to do that again.”

The singer said in November that he was already thinking about beginning work on the follow-up to Priest’s 2014 album Redeemer Of Souls. Last week he revealed he’d found a novel he wrote in the 1970s – but said he didn’t know whether he’d publish it.