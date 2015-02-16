Halford fixing for a Fight

Rob Halford says he’s open to the idea of resurrecting his 1990s band Fight.

The Judas Priest frontman formed the group after his 1992 departure from Priest. The band released two albums, 1993’s War Of Words and 1995’s A Small Deadly Space.

Halford was joined by guitarist Russ Parrish – aka Satchel from Steel Panther.

On the possibility of future work with Fight, Halford tells Scenstr: “I’ve just been through a patch with the people who were looking after me previously. It took a while to get everything knocked back into shape legally and to get out of the hell that I was going through.

“But the good news is my solo back catalogue is slowly being put back out there into the world again. And, if the opportunity arises, I would love to do that again.

“Priest is the most important band to me, ever, first and foremost. We are always very busy in Priest, so it’s a matter of finding the time. I would love to. Maybe I will come back with Fight, reconnect and have a good time.”

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill said at the weekend that the band’s latest album, Redeemer Of Souls, is their best yet.