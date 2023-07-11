"We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high": Judas Priest replace Ozzy Osbourne on heavyweight Power Trip festival bill

Judas Priest will join AC/DC on the Saturday night line-up of the inaugural Power Trip festival set to take place in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The Metal Gods have stepped in following Ozzy Osborne's withdrawal from the event, which he announced yesterday (July 10).



Set to take place on October 6-8, the event promises to bring together 'six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music', with the amended line-up now reading: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).



Priest have released a statement, written entirely in capital letters, expressing their delight at being added to the bill. They say: “POWER TRIPPERS ARE YOU READY FOR SOME JUDAS PRIEST STYLE HEAVY METAL! WE ARE EXCITED AND READY TO RAISE DOUBLE HORNS WAY UP HIGH TOGETHER. KEEPING THE METAL FAITH AT THIS BOSTIN ONE OF A KIND POWER TRIP WORLD EVENT!”



Ozzy Osbourne revealed yesterday that he was reluctant dropping off the bill for health reasons, but promised that "personal friends of mine" would step into the breach.



"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," Osbourne stated in a post on his Instagram page.



"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.



"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.



"I love you all and I will see you soon."

Information about the festival can be found here.