Judas Priest postpone US tour, Richie Faulkner hospitalised with heart problems

Judas Priest have postponed the 25 remaining dates of their current North American tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalised.

A statement released by the band reads, "It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour.

"Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated.

"In the meantime, we are all sending love to our falcon to wish him a speedy recovery.

"As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid."

The band's US tour kicked off with a show at the Santander Arena in Reading, PA, on September 8, and their most recent performance was at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY, at the weekend. The band's next show was due to take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver on September 29. Full list of affected dates below.

Sep 29: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Sep 30: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 02: Everett Angel Of The Winds Arena, WA

Oct 03: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 05: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA

Oct 08: Las Vegas Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, NV

Oct 09: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Oct 12: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 13: Cedar Park HEB Center Cedar Park, TX

Oct 15: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Oct 16: Oklahoma City The Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Oct 19: Independence Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

Oct 21: Nashville Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 22: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 24: Charleston Charleston Civic Center Coliseum, WV

Oct 25: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Oct 27: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 28: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD

Oct 30: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino: Grand Theater, CT

Oct 31: Lowell Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Nov 02: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Nov 04: Laval Place Bell, QC

Nov 05: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ONT