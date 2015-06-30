Judas Priest learn from acts they inspired

Judas Priest say listening to young metal bands keeps their own material fresh.

And speaking at a press conference at Hellfest in France, guitarist Glenn Tipton reports he’s proud to have had an influence on the current crop of up-and-coming artists – many of whom in turn have an impact on Priest’s work.

He says: “I think there’s still some great young bands around – we’ve got a lot of respect for the younger bands. You can still learn from them because they’re creating new parts of heavy metal. Every year, every decade it changes but the backbone is still heavy metal.

“If we’ve inspired some young bands, that’s great, and it makes us proud. We’re not stupid, we listen to the young bands as well, and we learn from them. We don’t don’t copy them but we get inspired.”

Tipton’s view is markedly different from that of Slayer’s Kerry King and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons. King this week said he felt rock was in dire need of new “guitar heroes” while Simmons has declared rock “dead” on more than one occasion.

Priest played this month’s Download and will be one of the headline acts at this year’s Knotfest in California on October 24-25.

The band are currently in the middle of a European tour, and return to the UK later this year for a run of six shows.

