Judas Priest launch Dragonaut

Judas Priest have launched a stream of Dragonaut, the opening track from upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls.

Guitarist Richie Faulkner – who joined after KK Downing left in 2011 and has been credited with rejuvenating the band – describes it as “a rip-roaring ride from start to finish.”

He adds: “It’s a big, heavy track. Unmistakeable Judas Priest.”

Redeemer Of Souls is released on July 4.

Tracklist

Dragonaut 2. Redeemer Of Souls 3. Halls Of Valhalla 4. Sword Of Damocles 5. March Of The Damned 6. Down In Flames 7. Hell & Back 8. Cold Blooded 9. Metalizer 10. Crossfire 11. Secrets Of The Dead 12. Battle Cry 13. Beginning Of The End

Judas Priest: Dragonaut