Judas Priest launch Dragonaut

Judas Priest have launched a stream of Dragonaut, the opening track from upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls.
Guitarist Richie Faulkner – who joined after KK Downing left in 2011 and has been credited with rejuvenating the band – describes it as “a rip-roaring ride from start to finish.”
He adds: “It’s a big, heavy track. Unmistakeable Judas Priest.”
Redeemer Of Souls is released on July 4.
Tracklist
- Dragonaut 2. Redeemer Of Souls 3. Halls Of Valhalla 4. Sword Of Damocles 5. March Of The Damned 6. Down In Flames 7. Hell & Back 8. Cold Blooded 9. Metalizer 10. Crossfire 11. Secrets Of The Dead 12. Battle Cry 13. Beginning Of The End