Judas Priest collaborate with The Great Frog for new line of jewellery

Great news for Judas Priest fans, you can now show your love for the band in the shape of fine silver jewellery, thanks to The Great Frog's latest collaboration.

The Great Frog, London, are a rock 'n' roll silver jeweller established in London back in 1972. The brand take inspiration from the subcultures of heavy metal, rock 'n' roll, punk and bikers.

The brand have already collaborated with some of the biggest and baddest metal acts on the planet, including creating a variety of exclusive Iron Maiden Eddie rings, forging Ghost's Papa Emeritus into a chunky finger band and further collaborations with the likes of Slayer, Motörhead and Motley Crüe.

According to The Great Frog's website, "It is with great pleasure and excitement we announce the release of our TGF x Judas Priest collaboration. Inspired by some of the bands most iconic album artwork, owner and designer Reino has created two rings capturing the essence of the band in true TGF style; bold and timeless chunky silver pieces that’ll last you a lifetime, oozing heavy metal.

"With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide fifty years after they first formed, JudasPriest are often described as one of the most influential heavy metal bands ever, and helped create the genre as we know it today. They were also the first ones to bring leather and chains to the metal masses which is why they tie in perfectly with what we do.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled about this collaboration, and we hope you’ll love it just as much as we do."

Well, we are pretty stoked. Take a look at the brand new Judas Priest ring set below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: The Great Frog)

The Judas Priest rings might set you back a pretty penny – £260 each in fact – but can you put a price on a timeless piece of exclusive band merchandise that'll last a lifetime? T-shirts only last a decade or so after all, so surely it's a no brainer investment?!

For more information and to see The Great Frog's full collection of heavy metal collaborations and dark themed jewellery, check out their official website.