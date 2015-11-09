The making of the Iron Maiden x The Great Frog ring

The rock ‘n’ roll jewellers The Great Frog have worked with a number of artists over their 40+ year lifespan, and now they’ve partnered with one of the biggest bands in the world – Iron Maiden.

In the below video, designer Reino Lehtonen-Riley guides us through the creative process behind the new Iron Maiden Powerslave Eddie ring. From what starts as a substance not too dissimilar to candle wax, the Great Frog team whittle away with dental and hand tools until it resembles the iconic Maiden zombie figure.

The first six of these rings are being given to the band but the seventh could be yours! To enter this exclusive competition, pick up the new issue of Metal Hammer RIGHT HERE RIGHT NOW.