Josh Homme and Melvins added to Chris Cornell tribute concert

Further artists have been added to the Chris Cornell tribute concert which will take place in Los Angeles later tonight.

The event will feature performances from members of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave, along with Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams and other special guests.

Now organisers have confirmed that Queens Of The Stone age leader Josh Homme, Melvins and Fiona Apple will take to the stage at I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell at the Los Angeles Forum this evening (January 16).

Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton was scheduled to perform at the concert, but due to illness, the singer won’t now take part.

Patton says on Facebook: “Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to make the Chris Cornell tribute concert on Wednesday night.

“Best wishes to my friends Ben, Kim and Matt and to Chris's family. It is going to be quite an evening. I also want to thank the Los Angeles Rams for the invitation to sing the national anthem last weekend. A bad week to not be feeling good.”

Tonight’s tribute concert will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with proceeds from the show going towards the EBMRF (The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation).

Late last year, a career-spanning collection of Cornell’s work was released, along with a video for the track When Bad Does Good featuring the vocalist’s son Christopher.